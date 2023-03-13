The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Exies Eagles claimed the Alan Giddey Shield after tie against Coro Cougars

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 13 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 2:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a bizarre finish to the Alan Giddey T20 Shield competition as Diggers were able to claim the third grade competition due to their superior Net Run Rate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.