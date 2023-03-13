In a bizarre finish to the Alan Giddey T20 Shield competition as Diggers were able to claim the third grade competition due to their superior Net Run Rate.
The final was set to be decided with the final between Exies Diggers and Coro and after the Cougars won the toss and elected to bat they made a strong start out in the middle.
Cooper Rand and Seamus Maley were able to put on 69 for the first wicket before Rand fell to the bowling of Connor Moore (1/23) but Maley was able to keep the scoreboard ticking over.
Maley (44) closed on fifty before he fell to the bowling of Manan Dave, who back that up with the wicket of Christian Callcut two runs.
Tomas Goririgolzarri (16*) and Jai Kenny (7*) added nine runs off the final over to see the Cougars close out their 20 overs on 3/111.
Diggers made a solid start before the wicket of Anurag Dhot (8), who fell to the bowling of Bede Kenny (1/11), triggered a stumble.
Dhruvil Patel (10) and Cameron Ingram (4) followed closely behind but Dave was looking dangerous and while the rest of the Diggers batting line up got starts they played a strong supporting role of Dave (42) before he departed with the score on 7/102 with two overs remaining.
Diggers only managed two off the 19th over leaving them needing eight to secure victory or seven to pull level.
Harrison Bartholomew (9*) and Sameer Dhillon (1*) scrambled a run off the final ball leaving the sides level at the end of their 20 and after the ladder was checked Diggers were crowned champions due to a 0.04 better Net Run Rate.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
