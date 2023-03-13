The sporting community were out in force on Saturday afternoon as the Billy Hale Memorial Day as thousands were raised for mental health.
At the conclusion of the action on the field, match jerseys were auctioned off at the Yenda Hotel, with $22,074 raised for Wellways and the Griffith Chapter of the Man Cave Support Group, which included $4000 for the number three jersey worn by Hale during his playing days.
It was an action-packed day out at Wade Park, which kicked off with an old boys games featuring legends of both clubs in a modified game of touch football and at the conclusion of the 30-minute game, Goolgowi took the bragging rights with a 1-nil win.
In the women's game, two-time ProTen Cup grand finalist Goolgowi came up against a Yenda team in a game featuring a number of representative players, including Rabbitohs captain Ua Ravu while Lele Katoa featured for Yenda.
The Blueheelers were quick out of the blocks with tries to Nau Serukabaivata, Jenna Richards and Jessie Carter, getting their side off to a strong start.
Nancy Tale and Amelia Lolotonga added further tries for the hosts to hand them a 26-0 lead at the end of the first 20 minutes.
It was another three tries for the Blueheelers before Ravu pulled on back with the Rabbitohs lone try as Yenda came away with a 38-6 win.
Next up was the men's game which featured a number of players who had played with Hale, who returned just for the clash.
Yenda was able to make a fast start, with Jacob Busnello getting over five minutes in, while Jayden Wood crossed after a backline move, to hand Yenda a 10-0 lead at the end of the first third.
Ill discipline creeped into the game, with Yenda's Isaiah Potts sent to the sin bin after a scuffle before Malek Afuamua-Lyons crossed for Goolgowi, but a penalty goal for the Blueheelers gave them a 12-4 lead.
Busnello scored his second after Yenda dominated the early stages of the last third before a 60m intercept from Jordon Burley gave the Blueheelers a 20-point lead.
Elwyn Ravu crossed for Goolgowi, but that was the last of the points as they retained the Billy Hale Memorial Shield with a 24-10 win.
