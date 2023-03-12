The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Leagues Panthers take out Peter Davis One Day Cup victory

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 12 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 5:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leagues Panthers have sent a resounding message to the rest of the first grade competition after a commanding performance in the Peter Davis One Day Final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.