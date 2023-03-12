Leagues Panthers have sent a resounding message to the rest of the first grade competition after a commanding performance in the Peter Davis One Day Final.
The Panthers took on Hanwood in the decider on Sunday, and after the Wanderers won the toss, they were looking to make a strong start at the top.
Billy Evans (1/21) was able to make an early breakthrough with the wicket of Jordan Whitworth (2) before Dean Catanzariti, and Oliver Bartter got their side back on track.
The second-wicket partnership put on 28 runs before Bartter (6) was caught off the bowling of Leagues captain Jimmy Binks (1/24), which brought Hanwood skipper Charlie Cunial to the crease.
In recent weeks, Cunial has shown his ability to score quickly, and with Catanzariti looked to get their side into a strong position heading into drinks.
Taking the pace off the ball proved to be the tonic that the Panthers needed to break the partnership as Cunial skied one off Noah Gaske (1/20), who was able to gather the catch and that was followed up three overs later when Catanzariti (46) was stumped off the bowling of Connor Matheson to see Hanwood fall to 4/91.
Matheson proved difficult for to deal with for the middle order of the Wanderers as he struck again to remove Pardeep Deol (1) after a sharp catch in slips before Luke Catanzariti (3) was bowled by Matheson to see a bit of a stumble from the Wanderers as they lost 4/12 in the space of eight overs.
Micheal Crosato was the only of the lower-order batters from Hanwood to make an impact on the scoreboard as he added 14 runs with Rajesh Johar before Villata (1/16) was able to knock over Crosato (13).
That wicket all but ended the resistance from the Wanderers as in the search of quick late runs, Matheson (5/12) picked up the wickets of Sam Robinson (0) and Gulfam Ahmad in consecutive balls, and while Josh Carn was able to see off the hat-trick ball, Johar (2) was run out on the final ball by Evans to see Hanwood finish their 40 overs on 117.
Early wickets were nearly a necessity if Hanwood were to have a chance of restricting the Panthers, but Matt Keenan and Jack Rowston were steady at the top of the order.
The pair didn't score quickly during the opening spells from Johar and Carn, but they were able to get through the tricky new ball period, and the first change of bowlers saw Leagues able to make inroads into the total.
Keenan and Rowston were taking quick singles to keep the pressure on the Hanwood fielders, which brought about plenty of runs in the form of overthrows as the Wanderers turned into their own worst enemies.
The pair were able to get to drinks with their side within 20 runs of victory before Johar's return to the attack finally brought a breakthrough as Keenan (47) departed just short of a fifty with the Panthers only requiring 13 to win.
Rowston (55*) was able to make his fifty and, with Reece Matheson (4*), guided the Panthers to a resounding nine-wicket win with 16.5 overs remaining.
