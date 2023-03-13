Last Wednesday, 17 ladies enjoyed the cooler weather and played in a Stableford competition. There were two grades on the day.
First place in Division 1 (0-27) went to Rose Alpen with 33 points. Runner-up, after a countback, was Yvonne Couper, who carded 32 points. In Division 2 (28-54), Diane Ellerton played very well to finish in first place with a great score of 39 points.
Second place went to Chris Cunial with 33 points. There were five balls in the ball competition, and the score to win was 27 points or better. Winners were D. Dossetor, K. King, J. McWilliam, R Kefford and M. Gifford.
Saturday's competition was another Stableford. We had a wonderful number of 29 ladies playing in this event. It was great to see three visitors playing on our great course. There were enough ladies for three grades on the day.
In Division 1 (0-23), Sandra Wilson (a visitor from Junee) handled our course well to finish in first place with 34 points. Runner-up was Lesly Bock with 31 points.
Division 2 (24-29) winner was Lyn Hedditch, with a score of 32 points. Kathy King was the runner-up with 31 points.
First place in Division 3 (30-54), after a countback, went to another visitor from Junee, Kathleen Fliedner, who played well to finish with 35 points. Second was Elizabeth Barker, also with 35 points.
Today there will be a Par competition. On Saturday, the annual Saint Patrick's Day Irish 3BBB will be held for the K. King & E. Graham trophy.
Organise your team, put on your green clothes and join in the fun. A reminder, ladies, that our time slots are reserved from 11am - 11.40am as from next Saturday.
