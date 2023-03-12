The Exies Eagles are taking plenty of confidence into their elimination final against Hanwood after they were able to end the regular season with a resounding seven-wicket win over Exies Diggers.
Exies Diggers were looking to end their tough season on a high note after winning the toss and electing to bat, with Kyle Pete and Josh Lanham making a fast-scoring start.
The opening pair put on 38 before Pete (28) was caught off the bowling of Ahmed Bilal, but Liam Greenaway joined Lanham out in the middle, and while the rate slowed, they were able to keep the scoreboard ticking over.
They were able to get the score to 60 before Greenaway (9), and Paresh Patil (2) both fell, in quick succession, to the bowling of Connor Bock.
Lanham kept the score ticking over, but finding someone make a start alongside him was proving difficult.
Ben Fattore (4) and Anurag Dhot (1) departed without troubling the scorer to the bowling of Bilal (3/26) before Lanham's (34) resistance was ended when he was trapped in front by Bock (3/23).
Kalish (8) and Manan Dave (6*) were the only lower-order batters to offer any resistance as Ali Mehdi (2/12), and Duane Ashcroft (1/7) took the remaining wickets as Diggers were bowled out for 117 in the 39th over.
RELATED
The Eagles were on the attack from the start, with Craig Burge and Jimmy Mann at the top of the order and got their side into a winning position.
The opening pair were able to put on 78 in the first 14 overs before Lanham (1/23) was able to take the wicket of Burge (38).
While Manan Dave (2/10) was able to pick up the wickets of James Roche (10) and Bock (5), it proved to only be a bump in the road for the Eagles.
With their side needed 12 runs for victory when Josh Davis (2*) joined Mann (39*) out in the middle, and the pair were able to get their side to a seven-wicket win with 26 overs remaining.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.