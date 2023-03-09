Australia's number one short film festival 'Flickerfest' will be shown off in Griffith once again on March 11, with Griffith itself taking a role in one of the films being celebrated.
Flickerfest tours some of Australia's best short films around the world, and this year, Griffith has an extra-special spotlight - as debuting film 'The Overthrow' was filmed here and even features local acting talent.
The Overthrow is a story of two young women who decide to rollerskate from Sydney to Canberra to protest climate change - but see their friendship and beliefs put to the test along the journey.
Director Phoebe Wolfe said she was inspired to shoot in Griffith due to the scenery surrounding her family's property in the area.
"I was there at the end of 2019 for Christmas. I was just so inspired by the landscape, I thought it would be a beautiful place to shoot a film ... When I was developing the concept, I knew I wanted to shoot on highways with beautiful Australian colours and long fields of land, I knew that Griffith would be the perfect place," Ms Wolfe said.
Ms Wolfe has been acting for the last 15 years, but The Overthrow is her writing and directorial debut.
"When I was on set as an actor, I was envious of the director ... it took a while to take the plunge, and filmmaking is such a collaborative process ... to either act or camera operate or edit. Inviting people into your vision is a really scary experience, but it's so liberating and worth it," she said.
Griffith locals Payton Dunn and Phil Carter are also making their debuts - in front of the camera rather than behind it though. Miss Dunn is playing rural teenager Stevie, while Mr Carter takes on the role of a truck driver the girls meet.
Ms Wolfe had nothing but praise for the pair, especially highlighting the energy they brought to set.
"[Miss Dunn] was so adaptive and responsive to work with, even in the aftermath of the film and it's rollout ... it was special to have her there and a testament to her passion," she said.
"Casting Phil was a more interesting process. We originally had cast another Griffith local, however on the day of shooting, my producer got a call saying he had COVID - we were desperately messaging everyone we'd spoken to."
"Phil Carter got back to us really promptly with a photo of himself, his truck and an email saying he was excited to come on board. That excitement was all I needed."
The Flickerfest 'Best of Australian Shorts' are being presented at Griffith Regional Theatre on March 11 from 7.30pm (doors open at 6.30.)
Tickets are available at flickerfest.com.au/tour/griffith.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
