The Pacific Island Golf Day went down well at the Griffith Golf Course on Sunday, with golfers turning out in force to raise money for important causes.
The day was billed as a fun day of golf mixed in with a taste of the Islander culture, which saw 102 golfers turn up for the Four-Person Ambrose event and helped to raise $5000 for Griffith Can Assist as well as Griffith Junior Golf.
One of the organisers of the day, Lama Lolotonga, was blown away by the support they received.
"It is the first time that we have done it, and we are really proud of it," he said.
"We asked if the Islander boys would like to make a bit of a mark on the golfers. It is great to have everyone involved, and it has been a great turnout, we didn't expect such a big turnout."
The Islanders provided lunch for all of the players with two pigs on a spit and a hangi, as well as drinks provided, but that wasn't the only part of their culture on display.
The day was started with a haka by members of the community to give the day energy, and plans are already in place to make next year's event big and better.
"That is the idea of it, to bring our culture in," he said
"We had some of the boys perform a haka at the start of the day, and we were meant to have dancing, but unfortunately they had to pull out.
"We are aiming for it to be an annual event. We just hope that everyone really enjoyed the day and the taste of our community that we were able to provide."
Prizes on the day were handed out for best dressed, longest drive, nearest to the pin and for the top 10 finishes, with the Ambrose won by Chris, Nathan and Trevor Richards and Mick Duncan on 52 1/8 nett.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
