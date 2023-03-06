A unique part of Griffith history came to life at Melbourne Fashion Week as the couture collection of gowns came out of storage and walked the red carpet.
The Couture Collection is made up of twelve gowns made by famed regional designers John Claringbold and Ross Weymouth. The two designers had a career spanning over 50 years, and the Griffith Regional Art Gallery currently holds a number of their award-winning designs.
They have been in Griffith Regional Art Gallery storage for years, but fashion historian Tom McEvoy and artist Kerri Weymouth brought them out of hiding just in time for Melbourne Fashion Week.
Ms Weymouth worked and lived with the pair during the 1980s, and said she was thrilled to help carry on and share their legacy.
"For two boys from the bush to end up in the Melbourne fashion industry - they were really masters of their trade. They were beyond their time so to be able to help their legacy stay alive, I feel really proud to be able to do that," she said.
"I think they've done a lot for me, it's the least I can do."
The show was put on by the National Trust at the historic Como House, to wide success and acclaim from those who saw the collection.
"Both shows were sellouts, everyone loved it ... A lot of the comments were on how timeless they were, and that they could be worn now," Ms Weymouth said.
The show even brought out those who supported the pair of designers in the past, even bringing
Mr McEvoy and Weymouth are now discussing the potential of holding another fashion show more locally.
"We pulled this one off alright. If we can do it in Melbourne, we should be able to do it in Griffith," Ms Weymouth said.
"There's probably a lot of people now who don't realise what it's about, and what Ross and John had done so it's a good time for it to come out again."
She thanked the gallery, Western Riverina Arts and everyone else who had contributed to such a successful show.
