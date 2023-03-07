CANDIDATES for the seat of Murray have come under fire for nailing or screwing their political signage into trees across the shire and wider MIA.
Leeton's Pat O'Callaghan is one resident particularly upset with the candidates who have been using screws and nails to hang their political corflutes, saying it's a danger to the health of trees and often a distraction to motorists.
"The damage they do to the trees is like cancer ... it's not just about now, but in the years to come," he said.
"There's so many around the area.
"I'm also involved with the RFS (Rural Fire Service) and one of the many things we do is looking after the health of trees.
"As everyone knows, trees are our lifeblood. They are our oxygen. I get very cranky when I see people screwing things into trees."
Mr O'Callaghan said he had made contact with several of the candidates and their representatives, including Peta Betts and Helen Dalton.
The state election is fast approaching on March 25 and Mr O'Callaghan said he was also concerned this signage would remain pinned to trees following that date.
When contacted by The Area News, a spokesman for Ms Betts said they would be making some changes.
"The placement of election corflutes in trees appears to be something practiced by several election candidates in Murray, including the incumbent member," the spokesman said.
"Notwithstanding this, our campaign volunteers have been asked to make note of the location of, and remove if possible, any of our corflutes that have been attached to trees with nails or screws in the Leeton shire area."
Ms Dalton's office also said they too would remove signs bolted into trees where possible, either taking them down and placing them elsewhere in a more ethical manner, or tying them with rope to a tree instead.
