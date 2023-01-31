A new mobile-app is predicting the average maximum temperature in Griffith will be 2.7 degrees hotter by 2050 if climate change isn't addressed.
The MyClimate 2050, created by a professor at the Australian National University using data from the CSIRO, shows what temperatures will be like at that time in more than 15,000 locations around the country.
The average maximum temperature in Griffith between 1960 and 1990 was 23.2 degrees and MyClimate 2050 asserts that will increase by 12 per cent if the burning of coal and fossil fuels isn't phased out.
Almost 50 more days of temperatures surpassing the 30 degree mark will occur in summer, and winter will effectively cease to be according to the tool.
In addition, it predicts more serious droughts, floods, storms and rising sea levels.
While pointing out that emissions and climate change should be a focus, Member for Murray Helen Dalton says she is equally concerned by the tool itself which she doesn't believe should be available to the general public.
"These things usually work on algorithms and I would be interested to know where the modelling comes from. If it's wrong, that's not good for anyone," Ms Dalton said.
"Tools like this have the potential to incite a lot of stress and anxiety, especially after years of droughts and the recent floods that have seen growers struggling to get their crops off. Young people in particular would be worried about what these supposed predictions are forecasting.
"I understand the modelling is probably based on science but there's also a lot we don't understand.
"I do think we should reduce emissions and build carbon in soils. Farmers are great adopters of technology. They want to improve their environment and improve water holding capacity in their crops. But I don't think the science has quite caught up with what people are doing.
"I take a lot of what the tool says with a grain of salt. I'm not questioning climate change, I'm just questioning the authenticity of technology like this," Ms Dalton said.
The Australian Conservation Foundation plans to use the tool for educational purposes to reveal how serious global heating will become in Australia.
"Winters will effectively disappear in large parts of the country, while more than 2,000 locations are forecast to have more than 30 days with temperatures over 35 degrees," ACF climate change program manager Gavan McFadzean said.
"Hotter summers mean more deaths from heatstroke, more houses destroyed in bushfires and more koalas and other wildlife dying from thirst and incineration.
"The release of this tool comes as the Albanese government finalises the design of the most important climate policy it will release this term - the safeguard mechanism.
"We need a strong safeguard mechanism that rules out new coal and gas and starts to seriously hold big polluters to account. We can't continue on this path."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
