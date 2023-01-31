The Area News

Griffith's temperatures will have increased by 2050 according to new climate app

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated February 1 2023 - 3:07pm, first published January 31 2023 - 6:00pm
The MyClimate tool predicts the Griffith postcode's climate in 2050 will rise by several degrees. Photo: Allan Wilson.

A new mobile-app is predicting the average maximum temperature in Griffith will be 2.7 degrees hotter by 2050 if climate change isn't addressed.

