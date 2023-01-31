The 2MIA radio station is still struggling to put out a signal, with the station's secretary reiterating her call for people to tune in online.
It's expected the cost to secure another tower could be as much as $50,000 and could take six months or longer for the non-for-profit station to obtain.
"We are back on air but the signal is running on low power and not generating the same output. As a result, those trying to tune in on the radio aren't getting ideal coverage in most cases," 2MIA secretary Lynda Lane said.
"We have a lot of older listeners and many who listen at work via the radio. We have a decent audience across Griffith and beyond. But because they can't pick us up on the radio, they think we have potentially gone off the air.
"Unfortunately, until we obtain a new tower - which could take time - online streaming is the best way to get a clear signal going forward."
READ MORE
Ms Lane said deliberations are being made on options for securing a new tower.
"Radio in itself is expensive and we rely a great deal on sponsors. We're not losing them but we are aware they aren't getting the value they did with the signal compromised," she said.
"It's more than likely we will need to apply for government grants to get another tower. We've been investigating options but nothing is set in stone. I very much doubt the old tower can be salvaged.
"We're already working with council and the crown to investigate options and hopefully we can secure a new tower that will last longer than 30 years.
"Since the incident, council and an array of government departments have been extremely supportive of us and we are very grateful," Ms Lane said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.