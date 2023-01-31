The Area News

2MIA secretary Lynda Lane says streaming is the way to go, with signal expected to be unclear for months

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated January 31 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 1:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Above: Residents are urged to tune into the local radio station online for the best signal, with the station expected to be without a tower for months. Photo supplied.

The 2MIA radio station is still struggling to put out a signal, with the station's secretary reiterating her call for people to tune in online.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.