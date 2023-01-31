The Area News

Griffith Feral Joggers Be-Social race six

By Ron Anson
Updated January 31 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:51pm
Despite the hot weather Saturday 45 Feral's turned up for the 6th and last of the Be-Social runs. As it turned out around 5:30pm it became overcast and so running conditions were not that bad.

