The Be-Social runs are designed for groups to set off together, enjoy a moderate pace, chat along the way and finish together. The 8min group of Gary Signor, Jeremy Woodhouse, Ron Anson, Michael Colaciuri, Richard West and Anthony Salmon won the most sociable award starting and finishing together. Not so for the junior representatives Nate Mingay and Ruby Kenny, it was let's go as hard as we can and no time for social niceties.