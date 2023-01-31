Despite the hot weather Saturday 45 Feral's turned up for the 6th and last of the Be-Social runs. As it turned out around 5:30pm it became overcast and so running conditions were not that bad.
Thank you to John Farronato who has led the team setting up for January and has also acted as race director. Something odd this week with the first 6 home recording 27:54, 28:54, 29:54, 30:54, 31:54, 31:54. Maybe a technical glitch John.
The Be-Social runs are designed for groups to set off together, enjoy a moderate pace, chat along the way and finish together. The 8min group of Gary Signor, Jeremy Woodhouse, Ron Anson, Michael Colaciuri, Richard West and Anthony Salmon won the most sociable award starting and finishing together. Not so for the junior representatives Nate Mingay and Ruby Kenny, it was let's go as hard as we can and no time for social niceties.
The least sociable award goes to the 2-minute group with John Dodd and Wendy Minato dashing ahead right from the start leaving behind Elio Minato and Simon and Lisa Croce.
Adrian Beard (10min) and Lachlan Date (16 min) were in a group of one. Jai Kenny and Mark Andreazza (18min) turned the last 50 meters into a sprint event with Mark 1 second ahead of Jai.
A welcome relief just before the short course turn around with Maryanne Dodd out with a hose to cool runners down both on the way out and return journey.
Next week is the start of the 8-week Bacchus competition. Defending champions are Anthony Trefilo for the long course and Lyn Potter for the short course.
