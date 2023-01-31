Residents in Colla Lane have been pushed to the brink by stacks of rubbish left outside, for days or weeks at a time.
Colla Lane, which sits near Benerembah Street, has become a festering ground for rubbish with bins staying out for weeks not being emptied - and even being set alight.
Carmel La Rocca, who works from an office nearby, said that it 'stinks like a tip' but added that it wasn't the tenants fault as they simply didn't have bins to put rubbish in.
"It's the worst it's ever been ... The tenants are fine, you never see them, but they're desperate because they don't have a bin," she said.
Neighbours nearby have complained that it has gotten to the point of people stealing their bins instead.
Roger Green, who lives on Colla Lane, says that it's gone on for long enough.
"It's just disgusting, it's been going on for nine months," he said.
"People go along that street and look for those bottles for the recycling, I think that's where it starts."
He added that the bins that had been there were burnt three or four times, causing damage to the fence that remains even on the occasions that the rubbish is cleaned up.
"They've been burnt three or four times. At one stage, there was smoke coming out of it when I came home and I had to chuck some water on it."
Mr Green said that it was high time that the real estate agent or property owner do something.
"It's just absolutely disgusting, but there's only two people who can sort it. It's the real estate and the people who own the place," he said.
He added that it had been cleaned up after weeks of complaints, but expressed fears it would be back soon enough.
Ms La Rocca agreed that short-term solutions weren't enough.
"It's ongoing. We resolved it once, it got worse, we resolved it again, and it got just escalated."
