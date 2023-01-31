The Area News

Colla Lane's rubbish problem has gotten out of hand, and is driving residents crazy

January 31 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garbage has been piled up in Colla Lane, causing complaints from residents. Photo contributed

Residents in Colla Lane have been pushed to the brink by stacks of rubbish left outside, for days or weeks at a time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.