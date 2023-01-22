The Area News

Griffith grower and Almond Board director expects harvest will be on par with last years crop.

By Allan Wilson
Updated January 23 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 10:26am
Griffith almond grower, James Callipari, is optimistic about this years harvest.

Despite the effects of bad weather and problems with pollination on the back of the Varroa Mite outbreak, local growers are optimistic about this years almond crop.

