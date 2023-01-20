Film to make splash at aquatic centre
On Saturday, Griffith Aquatic Centre will screen the film DC League of Super-Pets. The dive-in movie experience starts with a DJ at 2pm with the movie to screen at 6.30pm. Limited food will be available for sale, with people encouraged to bring their own snacks. No alcohol or glass permitted. Entry is free.
Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Exhibition's meandering tale of citrus
Unlemon is the first exhibition for 2023 at Griffith's Regional Art Gallery. The exhibition explores the history of citrus fruit through 40 oil paintings. The exhibition closes on February 19.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Reflect, Respect and Celebrate on January 26
Griffith's Australia Day ceremony will see the city's Australia Day Awards presented, and 64 residents become Australian citizens. Sydney's Khushaal Vyas is the city's Australia Day ambassador for 2023.
Second Survival Day event set for January 26
The Griffith Aboriginal Land Council is hosting Survival Day at the Griffith Aquatic Centre from 11am on January 26. There will be an award ceremony including for Aboriginal Citizen of the Year, an Elder's tent, traditional dance and artwork.
Culture, workshops and markets on January 26
City Park will host Yarruwala Wiradjuri Cultural Festival on January 26 from 3pm to 9pm. Traditional and contemporary dance and music will be performed along with workshops and markets.
Your weekly guide to what's happening
