The RSL organisation has released a statement defining its relationship with RSL clubs following a campaign on gambling reform.
With confusion around the relationship between RSL sub-branches and RSL clubs, the charity organisation has clarified that the two are unrelated since a split in the 1970s.
The charity emphasised that they own no clubs in NSW, nor any poker machines.
"The Returned and Services League did what it thought was right by allowing NSW clubs to register the letters 'RSL' in their trading name when they separated from the charity in the 1970s," said RSL NSW president Ray James.
"A lot has changed in terms of the role that clubs play in our community including how they support veterans and their families, and commemoration."
While many RSL clubs having in-kind partnerships with local branches to support charitable efforts, and Mr James encouraged those that currently do not to follow suit, he emphasised that they are separate.
"If any NSW-based RSL or Services club is not supporting their local RSL sub-Branch and the good work our veteran volunteers do for other veterans in their community, or the statewide veteran services provided by our subsidiary charity RSL LifeCare, then perhaps it is time that they considered a name change," he said.
The clubs and the organisation recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish and encourage a partnership between the clubs and their local sub-branches, however the agreement is not legally binding.
