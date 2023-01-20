The Area News

NSW RSL has clarified it's distance from RSL-branded clubs following confusion

Updated January 22 2023 - 1:10pm, first published January 20 2023 - 11:00am
The RSL organisation has clarified it's separation from RSL-branded clubs. Photo by AAP

The RSL organisation has released a statement defining its relationship with RSL clubs following a campaign on gambling reform.

