'The Wedding Singer' set to be first major musical to hit Griffith stage since 2019

Griffith Regional Theatre is casting it's net to secure local talent for the upcoming production of The Wedding Singer.
The musical will be the first of it's kind since 2019's Legally Blonde, owing to the disruptions of the pandemic in the intervening years.
With a production team set and auditions to commence, director Katherine Innes is looking forward to getting back to the norm of delivering large scale performances.
"Its a great fun - filled show which I think will create a lot of eighties nostalgia in people," Ms Innes said.
"There will be lots of exciting sets, hair, make up and costumes. It also has some engaging characters with big emotions to draw audiences in.
"People are fairly familiar with the film and although what we are doing will be similar, it will also be a slightly different take on the story. I think it's going to be a lot of fun."
With audition sign-ups launched on Thursday, there has already been good interest.
"We've had a few people put their hands up which is promising. We want to have a diverse cast, with people from a range of ages and backgrounds," Ms Innes said.
"The really exciting thing about this is that we are coming back after so many years of COVID when the pandemic made it really hard to put on shows.
"We have a range of theatre groups in town and there have been some productions, but not community musicals like this.
"A show of this scale takes an incredible amount of time and planning. We're excited to get it running."
Theatre manager, Marg Andreazza, said the hilarious musical comedy, based on the 1998 film, follows the story of wedding singer Robbie Hart and his journey to find love and redemption.
"It's going to be a fun show with a big cast and we are delighted to have a strong production team secured to get things underway," said Ms Andreazza.
She said the theatre is delighted that Ms Innes will be joined by a team of other experienced people.
They include Assistant Director Romina Tappi and Musical Director Matt Segrave.
In addition, the production will have a strong technical team.
"John Matkovic will be designing the lighting for the show, and Mark Macedone from Pristine Productions, who works closely with the theatre, will serve as sound designer," Ms Andreazza said.
"Our marketing and box office crew will also be playing important roles in bringing things together.
"We are still looking for someone to take charge of the costumes and wardrobe. Think lots of 80's colour. We're also looking for a set designer to work alongside the technical team. If anyone is interested in either of these roles, please contact the theatre."
Auditions will be held on February 11 and 12, with cast announcements being made shortly after.
Rehearsals will commence in late February.
For more information, or to access the audition pack and application form, visit www.griffithregionaltheatre.com.au or visit the Theatre Facebook page, or call the Box Office on 6962 8444.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
