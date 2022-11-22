The Area News

Labor leader Chris Minns met with community leaders to learn about issues affecting regional NSW

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 22 2022 - 3:55pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Murray Helen Dalton and NSW Labor leader Chris Minns. Photo by Cai Holroyd

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns has met with Member for Murray Helen Dalton and other dignitaries to discuss the region ahead of the elections in March 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.