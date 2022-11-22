NSW Labor leader Chris Minns has met with Member for Murray Helen Dalton and other dignitaries to discuss the region ahead of the elections in March 2023.
Mr Minns met with Mrs Dalton, along with former president of the Griffith Business Chamber Paul Pierotti, Linking Communities Network accommodation manager Deb Longhurst, Darren De Bortoli and Andy Ryan to discuss water, housing, education and healthcare to better understand the issues plaguing the region.
Flooding across Forbes caused some delays in arrival, and led to combining a number of meetings initially planned to be separate, leading to some jostling for attention on particular issues - however the housing crisis and water buybacks emerged as the frontrunners.
"We had to merge a few of the meetings to make sure we capture everything," Mrs Dalton said.
The hope was that seeing the issues in Griffith firsthand would help Mr Minns better understand what policies will help solve ongoing difficulties in housing, irrigation and industry.
"I'll fully admit that I'm a city boy ... I need to understand what's going on in regional communities whether it's economic growth, water issues or particular infrastructure. We need to have a comprehensive plan for the whole state and this will drive a lot of our policy," Mr Minns said.
Ahead of the election, Labor has been making assurances and promises regarding policies to improve the worker shortage - especially in healthcare and education industries including an additional 500 paramedics and a policy to transfer 10,000 casual teachers to permanent spots.
"They're our big-ticket issues and items, they're a heavy draw on the NSW budget and they affect everybody in the state and I thought it was my priority to lead with those. Now we're getting to the point where we've got regional specific policy initiatives - the Murray region will be part of that and so will Griffith."
Mr Minns confirmed that the party intended to have a candidate for the Murray in the election.
"We've got to work our way through that, we hope to run in all 93 seats across the state," he said.
"We've got a big hill to climb, we've got a lot of seats to win in order to get a majority government. There's a big hill, but my approach is that we're humble but we're hungry."
"We're up for this, we've got a good team that's chomping at the bit ... if that doesn't happen, I'll deal with that after the election."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
