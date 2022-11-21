Police seize $28,000 of cocaine in mail

The Area News

Police have seized $28,000 worth of cocaine and $9000 of cannabis at a Griffith home

By The Area News
Updated November 22 2022 - 3:34pm, first published November 21 2022 - 5:00pm
Police have confiscated over $25,000 of cocaine during an investigation into drug supply in Griffith.

