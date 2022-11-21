Police seize $28,000 of cocaine in mail

Police have confiscated over $25,000 of cocaine during an investigation into drug supply in Griffith.
Detectives have been looking into the supply of drugs across Griffith, including a seizure of cocaine after police intercepted a mail consignment on November 17.
The cocaine was estimated to be worth $28,000 dollars on the street.
Police followed up by searching a home on Bowditch Place just before midday on November 18, uncovering 470 grams of cannabis.
A 63-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of prohibited drugs. He will appear at Griffith Local Court on December 21.
Police are continuing their investigation into drug suppliers in the region.
