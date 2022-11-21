The Area News

Nurses and midwives will strike once again on November 23, for the fourth time this year

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:03pm, first published November 21 2022 - 5:30pm
Next strike for nurses on November 23

Nurses will walk out for 24 hours on November 23, in the fourth strike this year as the battle for better conditions continues.

