Next strike for nurses on November 23

Nurses will walk out for 24 hours on November 23, in the fourth strike this year as the battle for better conditions continues.
After months of debate with the state government, nurses and midwives have agreed to take a 24 hour strike - with members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association walking off the job between 7am on November 23 until 7am the next day.
The first strike took place on February 15, followed quickly by a second at the tail end of March. The third strike happened on September 1, which prompted some talks with the NSW government however the nursing union has said that a lack of real solutions had forced their hand once again.
94 per cent of the union members voted in favour of the fourth strike.
NSWMMA General Secretary, Shaye Candish, said that nurses and midwives were tired of being ignored over calls for safe staffing, better working conditions and fair pay to recognise their contribution to the health system.
"It is now mid-November and no real solutions have been offered to address the health staffing or workload crisis. The government must also get rid of its wages policy and start acknowledging the value of our nurses and midwives," she said.
"Since our first statewide strike on 15 February, nurses and midwives have gone above and beyond to put patient care ahead of their own basic needs. Shift after shift they have continued, burdened by short staffing and constant requests for overtime," said Ms Candish.
Assistant General Secretary, Michael Whaites agreed.
"Nurses and midwives have endured three years of a chaotic and disruptive pandemic, but they have been overworked and undervalued by this government for much longer."
"Rather than winding down the clock before the election next March, the NSW government must listen to nurses and midwives who have the clinical expertise to understand how to best deliver quality outcomes for patients and health staff, regardless of where they live."
In Griffith, protesters will meet at CWA Park at 11.30, before marching along Banna Avenue while similar events take place across the state.
