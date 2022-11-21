The Area News

Flood-impacted residents are being asked to help governments understand extent of damage

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 21 2022 - 1:45pm, first published 1:00pm
Flooding across NSW has prompted calls for those impacted to lodge the extent of the damage to the Department of Primary Industries. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Local governments across the region are urging residents to offer information for state and commonwealth governments to gauge the impact of the recent floods sweeping NSW.

