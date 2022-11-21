Local governments across the region are urging residents to offer information for state and commonwealth governments to gauge the impact of the recent floods sweeping NSW.
Carrathool, Griffith, Leeton and Murrumbidgee were among many LGA's that were declared natural disaster areas after flooding in August and September which has continued for months.
The declaration means that those impacted can be eligible for subsidised loans to assist in recovery efforts - with small businesses even eligible for loans up to $130,000 while not-for-profits and community groups can apply for loans of up to $25,000.
The declaration was recently upgraded to include a primary producer grant, as governments scope out the damage to production losses and infrastructure damage.
General manager of Carrathool Shire Rick Warren has urged all to complete a Natural Disaster Damage Survey, to aid in efforts to understand the extent of the damage.
"At this stage only estimates are needed to complete the form. All farmers within the Shire who have been affected by flooding or recent rain events need to complete this survey," he said.
"I encourage all farmers in the Shire to complete the survey as the total loss for our Shire will be used to unlock grant funding for your business."
Other local councils have agreed.
Murrumbidgee mayor Ruth McRae said that the survey was 'essential.'
"It's a bit of a challenging time to get that attended to when you're on the ground, but you can't underestimate the importance of getting that survey complete. It does tell the very real picture," she said.
She added that it would help the council know where money needed to go to keep the community functioning at it's best.
"It is a good initiative and it does behoove council to be vigilant and on top of things so we can paint a true and accurate picture and make sure that the money that will help us get back on top of things is as it should be."
"The damage is so widespread and immense - there's just not going to be the amount that we all require so it is council's responsibility to identify clearly what needs to be done to keep us functioning."
The survey is available at the DPI website.
