Council expected to declare roads emergency

On Tuesday, Griffith City Council is expected to join regional peers across the state in declaring a regional roads emergency.
Both Local Government NSW and the Country Mayors Association of NSW have called the unprecedented damage a statewide road emergency.
They estimate there's $2.5 billion worth of damage across 128 council areas which have had a state of emergency declared due to flooding and wet weather.
Griffith councillors will be asked to endorse the appeals from the association to support efforts to repair roads ahead of harvest.
The associations wants to see a swift funding boost to the state government's $1.1 billion fixing local roads and country bridges program.
More funding given to the road block grant from the federal government to repair the regional road network. They're also calling on the federal government to provide machinery and skilled workers to increase the speed of road repair.
Councillor Dino Zappacosta will ask councillors to call on the NSW Government to de-merge Murrumbidgee Regional High School into its constituent parts of Wade High and Griffith High schools by the end of 2022.
Cr Zappacosta cites the UNSW final report into the school which recommends the government not repeat the 'one school - two sites' model.
During Tuesday's meeting councillors will also be asked to endorse the first quarter budget review for the 2022-2023 financial year.
An surplus of $696,788 before capital grants was expected at the end of the first three months.
However operating costs increased by $1.439 million against projections due to a significant increase in materials costs, but also cost increases in sewer, water and waste funds. The first quarter deficit before capital grants is $796,494.
Councillors will also be asked to endorse council's annual report, and hear a report from attendees to the Local Government NSW conference.
Griffith City Council will meet at its Benerembah Street chambers at 7pm on Tuesday, November 22.
