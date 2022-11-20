The Area News

Griffith City Council to join others across NSW in declaring regional road emergency following heavy rain and flooding

November 20 2022 - 3:00pm
Council expected to declare roads emergency

On Tuesday, Griffith City Council is expected to join regional peers across the state in declaring a regional roads emergency.

