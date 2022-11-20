The Area News

McWilliam's 2021 Tumbarumba Single Vineyard Chardonnay wins Champion Wine in Canberra

Updated November 21 2022 - 9:06am, first published 5:00am
McWilliam's Wines has returned to the winner's circle with their 2021 Tumbarumba Single Vineyard Chardonnay winning Best Chardonnay and Champion Wine of Show in Canberra. Photos contributed

McWilliam's Wines has brought home the Champion Wine of Show and Best Chardonnay from this year's Canberra and Region Wine Show.

