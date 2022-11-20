McWilliam's Wines has brought home the Champion Wine of Show and Best Chardonnay from this year's Canberra and Region Wine Show.
The 2021 Tumbarumba Single Vineyard Chardonnay from the storied winery was selected from 300 entries by 10 judges.
The judging panel was led by wine buyer and Led Evans Dux Adam Cotterell.
It's the first time McWilliam's has won the Wine of Show trophy and the second time a chardonnay has won the prize since the first show in 1997. The Canberra show attracts entries from Tumbarumba to the Southern Highlands and then out to Young.
Sixth-generation assistant winemaker Mel McWilliam said there was a lot of excitement about the win following some uncertain years.
"This wine was made in the midst of the McWilliam's business finding its new home at Calabria Family Wines," Ms McWilliam said.
"This wine, in particular, was an important bit of work between myself and senior winemaker Russell Cody.
"We have been fortunate enough to have regular access to exceptional fruit from the Glenburnie vineyard in Tumbarumba, enough to keep it aside as a single vineyard parcel for this wine."
