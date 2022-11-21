MI expects full automation in 2024

The district's irrigators have been told the automation of Murrumbidgee Irrigation's infrastructure is on track to be completed in July 2024.
MI chairman Hayden Cudmore told irrigators during the organisation's annual general meeting that automation would deliver benefits and make the area more attractive to invest in.
"As we roll out automation across our system, we are seeing flexibility, cost savings and greater efficiencies coming to fruition," Mr Cudmore said.
"For instance, the move to a centralised operations centre, which can operate 24/7 when required, has been a game changer and will bring even more benefit once all areas are automated."
With the funding received, the work is slated to begin the moment the weather allows.
Managing director Brett Jones said the customer centric approach by the business had yielded good results and the focus would be to work with customers in future.
"I see tremendous scope to shift this level of partnership with customers to a new level as we move beyond full automation," he said.
READ MORE
Mr Jones said the One Basin Co-operative Research Centre would place MI at the cutting edge of innovation.
"We look forward to collaborating with the CRC, because having good science and innovation that can be adopted depends on being on the ground and talking to the water managers and farmers who will be the ones to take that innovation and make it work in the field," he said.
Mr Jones warned the 2024 deadline for achieving water savings in the Murrumbidgee was approaching and the area was exposed to the risk of water buy backs.
"We are very aware that many of the Sustainable Diversion Limit Projects are woefully behind schedule, and unlikely to deliver the water offsets promised," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.