MI expects full automation in 2024

Murrumbidgee Irrigation expects full automation of channel infrastructure in 2024

November 21 2022 - 4:00pm
The district's irrigators have been told the automation of Murrumbidgee Irrigation's infrastructure is on track to be completed in July 2024.

