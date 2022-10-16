The Area News
More evacuation orders for Narrandera as town braces for flood peak

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated October 16 2022 - 12:25am, first published 12:20am
Volunteers preparing sandbags in Narrandera as the town braces for the eight metre flood peak expected to arrive on Sunday afternoon. Picture by NSW SES Narrandera Unit

More residents in parts of Narrandera have been ordered to evacuate as the Murrumbidgee River continues to rise and threaten homes.

