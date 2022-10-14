Temora-based honey producers Wild Nectar Honey will be creating a buzz at the Griffith Spring Fest with the release of their limited edition Orange Blossom Honey.
The new product is a hat-tip to the Spring Fest itself and its history of celebrating the orange harvest, with each jar of honey made with the help of bees feasting on Riverina orange blossoms.
The company has also collaborated with Griffith restaurant Limone to create a new Wild Nectar honey cake.
Wild Nectar Honey director Joe Corrigan said he was excited to see the Spring Fest return, particularly given the company's deep connection with the region and its orange orchards.
"It is really special to be able to exhibit our first seasonal harvest Orange Blossom honey to everyone at the event," Mr Corrigan said.
"We hope that the expert locals, and all those who are travelling near and far to join in celebrating this occasion will enjoy and appreciate the best quality pure bush-to-bottle honey that the Australian Riverina has produced.
"We are really proud of the produce that comes from our local community, and it is exciting to be able to offer a honey that showcases this," he added.
The company, described as "bush-to-bottle", was founded by Joe and Lucinda Corrigan from a previous family beekeeping operation.
The company has since prided itself raw and natural products which are gathered from multiple hives across eastern Australia.
The Orange Blossom Honey is currently only available at four retailers in Italian Fresh Mercato, Broome's, Rossies FoodWorks, and FoodWorks Driver, with limited stocks.
The 25th Griffith Spring Fest runs from October 9 to October 23.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton.
