Temora-based honey company Wild Nectar Honey will introduce their limited edition Orange Blossom Honey at Spring Fest as a nod to the region's orange harvest

Updated October 14 2022 - 6:01am, first published 4:00am
Limone chef Jonathan Cooper who made a Russian Honey Cake using the new Orange Blossom honey. Photo is contributed.

Temora-based honey producers Wild Nectar Honey will be creating a buzz at the Griffith Spring Fest with the release of their limited edition Orange Blossom Honey.

