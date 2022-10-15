Riverina residents are being urged to continue reporting positive rapid antigen test results as health authorities prepare for the end of mandatory isolation on Friday, October 14.
The end of the five day mandatory isolation period following a positive COVID-19 test was announced two weeks ago by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
People who test positive on a rapid antigen test (RAT) will also no longer need to report the case via the NSW Health website from the same date, he said.
The end of mandatory isolation also brings the end of pandemic leave payments for casual workers.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) acting director of public health Alison Nikitas asked residents to "use the lessons we learnt" during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said anyone with cold and flu like symptoms should get tested for COVID-19 and try to stay home.
"We would recommend they continue to wear masks on public transport or anywhere they attend, and avoid any spaces where there are crowds or lots of people," Ms Nikitas said.
"It is really incumbent on people within the community and also businesses to ensure that people are not attending work when they are unwell."
Ms Nikitas also asked anyone who does return a positive RAT, to report it to NSW Health as they prepare for the "possibility" of an increase in case numbers.
"It does allow us to monitor what's happening in the community," she said.
"Therefore we can then look at our public health responses as to how we work with the community."
The MLHD recorded 341 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending on October 8. During the same week, nine people were admitted to hospital with the virus.
Two people died with COVID-19 in the MLHD.
NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said the reporting system also helped provide extra care to those who are severely affected by the virus.
"Registering a positive RAT through Service NSW allows us to connect people to medical care, particularly older people and the immunocompromised," Dr Chant said.
The mandatory isolation rules will remain in place for people who work in high risk settings including aged care, hospitals and disability care.
Ms Nikitas said remaining up to date with COVID-19 vaccination boosters was the best way to protect yourself and the community from the spread of the virus.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
