Year five students at Beelbangera Public School have been given the chance to develop their leadership and teamwork skills via new program, S.E.A.T.
The S.E.A.T. Project, which stands for sustainability, education, art and teamwork, is a national initiative designed to help children realise their own value and uniqueness, as well as their place in the world.
The project was introduced to Beelbangera students by school chaplain Sam Simpson, who wanted to add further to the school's personal development and networking efforts.
Year five students were given a seat made from Vietnamese bamboo and tasked with building, designing and showcasing their seats throughout term three.
Mrs Simpson said the children enjoyed the challenge presented by S.E.A.T. and were able to gain and develop many useful traits across its duration.
"They learned to work as a team, but also to show those leadership skills," she said. "They were thinking outside the square and bringing those skills all together so they could produce a wonderful product."
The program's conclusion saw the year five students visit the Griffith Base Hospital oncology unit to present their completed seats.
Mrs Simpson said the visit provided added benefits for the school's next round of leaders.
"It was about meeting people that have less than them, or are going through a harder time, and thinking about other people, not just themselves, and really brightening their day," she explained.
"Thank you to the Griffith Base Hospital for allowing the students to come through and put this on for the patients."
With the students have learned some valuable skills over a single term, Mrs Simpson said she planned to make S.E.A.T. a regular fixture in the school calendar.
"This is the first year we've run it, and I definitely believe we'll continue with it," she said. "
"It's shown to be really good with our year fives, and they've been really receptive to it. (We want to) continue with those leadership skills because those things are what we need in life."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
