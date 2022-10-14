The Area News
A convoy of early Ford V8's will converge on Banna Ave and Griffith Pioneer Park Museum on Sunday as part of a biannual national competition

Updated October 14 2022 - 6:05am, first published 3:00am
Early Ford V8 Club of NSW specialises in models built between 1932 and 1954. Photo is contributed.

A convoy of early Ford V8's will take to Banna Ave and Griffith Pioneer Park Museum on Sunday as part of a biannual competition judging the very best Australia has to offer in the classic car style.

