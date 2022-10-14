A convoy of early Ford V8's will take to Banna Ave and Griffith Pioneer Park Museum on Sunday as part of a biannual competition judging the very best Australia has to offer in the classic car style.
The visit is being organised by the Early Ford V8 Club of NSW, who will be holding their national event in the Riverina for the first time.
Early Ford enthusiasts from around the country will arrive in Griffith at 11am on Sunday for a trip up Banna Ave, before heading to Pioneer Park for lunch and a community display.
Around 70 cars, dated between 1932 to 1954, will be parked at the beloved site, with community members invited to come and witness the vehicles in their most pristine and restored conditions.
Early Ford VB Club member, and main driver behind the inaugural Riverina location, Tanya Chalker-Holz, said roughly a dozen cars will be in contention for the event's main prize.
"It's the top award that a Ford can be granted in this country," Mrs Chalker-Holz said. "For a vehicle to get that sort of award it needs to be as close to the day it came out of the factory."
Mrs Chalker-Holz said she'd been a car enthusiast since restoring her grandfather's 1938 Ford truck to its original condition ten years ago.
"Somehow, one vehicle has now grown to three vehicles. We've certainly gotten into the hobby," she said.
The Pioneer Park Museum will be hosting additional activities for the community on Sunday, including blacksmithing, tractors and the igniting of a steam engine.
Large field organs will also be playing melodies for the visitors thanks to The Mechanical Organ Association of Australia.
Entrance to the museum if $5 for individuals, or free if accompanied by someone from out-of-town.
The rows of early Ford V8's will then return to Leeton from 2:30pm to attend the award presentation night.
Mrs Chalker-Holz said she would love to see people come and witness the unique vehicles on display, including an Early Ford Roadster Ute which was "only made in Australia for Australians."
"We would really love people to be in the main street if possible to see these vehicles in one big convoy, because it's quite impressive to see them all lined-up together," she added.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
