The Griffith Base Hospital redevelopment crane has been christened 'Hope' after a competition across school students.
Celina Piva, from St Patrick's Primary School, won the 'Name the Crane' competition with her entry and earned $1000 for her school in the process.
Competition was strong with 175 entries from across the region, connecting students with the new hospital and encouraging them to get involved with the process.
Griffith Base Hospital General Manager Joanne Garlick encouraged the participation of young people.
"Our hospitals are important pieces of community infrastructure, and it's great to see our regions youngest residents involved in this project while it's being built," Ms Garlick said.
"I'm hopeful that being part of the project will encourage some of our local students to think about a future career in health."
The crane will be outfitted with a special flag, flying high to let the community know it's name and maybe provide a little hope itself on bleak days.
While Ms Garlick is hoping the competition and redevelopment could encourage young people to look into careers in health, ADCO's Senior Project Manager Josh Innes sees other possible outcomes.
"We hope that the competition has inspired a new generation of young engineers," he said.
"Our tower crane, installed in July 2022, plays a vital role in the building process; and it is fantastic to have such a personalised name as the crane supports the hospital construction."
The hospital is scheduled to be completed in 2025.
