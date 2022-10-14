The Area News

Griffith Base Hospital crane has been officially named 'Hope' by St Patrick's student

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 14 2022 - 6:24am, first published 12:00am
Competition winner Celina Piva, holding the flag with Jonathan Christ. Photo contributed.

The Griffith Base Hospital redevelopment crane has been christened 'Hope' after a competition across school students.

