The Area News

Sisters Mandy and Tania Gray will hold Griffith's first ever Shine a Light on Lung Cancer event to raise awareness and funds for Lung Foundation Australia

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated October 14 2022 - 6:23am, first published October 13 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sisters Tania and Mandy Gray decided to hold the Shine a Light event following Tania's lung cancer diagnosis in November. Photo is contributed.

Two sisters will hold a walk at City Park as part of Griffith's first ever Shine a Light on Lung Cancer event to help raise awareness and funds for Lung Foundation Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.