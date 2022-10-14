The Area News
Springfest to celebrate season of spring

By The Area News
Updated October 14 2022 - 6:21am, first published 1:00am
Griffith's Multicultural Festival will be held at Memorial Park on Saturday with a flag parade at 10.30am.

PARKWALK

Get active and social around Ted Scobie Oval

