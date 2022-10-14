Get active and social around Ted Scobie Oval
The usual Saturday morning parkrun will be swapped for parkwalk for the month of October. First started in 2020, it's not just about running but feeling good too. Parkwalk begins at 8am on Saturday.
School celebrates 100 years of education in community
The Beelbangera Public School marks 100 years with the school opening to the public on Friday to showcase student's work. On Saturday a barbecue lunch will run along with a special assembly and the ringing of the school's old bell - originally from the HMAS Sydney. Staff, students and parents will gather at the Coro Club on Sunday to cap celebrations.
Celebrating city's diversity
Memorial Park will be transformed again on Saturday as 40 different cultures celebrate food, music and tradition. The festival begins with a flag parade at 10.30am on Saturday.
Festival makes its return
The annual Springfest returns with Citrus Sculptures on Banna Avenue. On Friday the festival's launch party begins at 5.30pm on Banna Avenue. On Saturday and Sunday, gardens around the city will be open to the public with bus tours bringing visitors to enjoy the beauty. There's also workshops, talks and a sip and paint event.
Weekend nightlife
Covid Bros headline Accoustic Fridays at the Area Hotel on Friday from 7pm. Luke Beltrame takes the stage at Griffith Exies from 7.30pm on Saturday. Covid Bros will perform at the Coro Club from 8pm on Saturday. Brayden Challis will be working the decks on Saturday at the Area Hotel.
The Early Ford V8 Club to showcase their shining machines
A convoy of historic Fords will showcase some of the classic designs from the 1930s and 1950s. They'll drive along Banna Avenue before stopping at Pioneer Park for the public to get up close and personal.
Griffith War Memorial Museum to commemorate Women's Land Army
Around 1100 women came to Griffith between 1942 and 1945 to fill the gaps left by men signing up in defence of the nation. The Australian Women's Land Army helped ensure Griffith kept delivering vital produce for the war effort. There will be talks, a documentary running and more on Saturday.
Exhibition celebrates Australian drawing
Named for artist William Dobell, the Dobell Prize highlights all types of Australian drawing from animation to watercolours. This touring exhibition from the National Art School will showcase 43 of 64 finalists from the 2021 prize. The exhibition closes on October 23.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Your weekly guide to what's happening around Griffith
Got an event and want to get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
