The Area News

A mammoth bicycle trek raising money for hungry kids has stopped in Griffith before continuing on to Newcastle

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
October 13 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The contingent has stopped in Griffith to take a break before continuing on to Newcastle in the morning. Photo by Cai Holroyd

A massive bicycle trek has stopped in Griffith for a night on their journey across the Nullarbor and onwards, raising money for children in poverty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.