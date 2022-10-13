A massive bicycle trek has stopped in Griffith for a night on their journey across the Nullarbor and onwards, raising money for children in poverty.
The 'Ride for Compassion Coast to Coast' took off from Perth on September 17 and will come to an end in Newcastle on October 19 in an effort to raise awareness and money for children struggling with poverty and food insecurity.
It's estimated that 276 million people across the world are facing food insecurity and hunger, so riders and support teams have been tasked with raising money before taking off to help the group hit their million-dollar target.
Currently, the group has raised just shy of $700,000.
Organiser Rodney Olsen isn't riding this year, but has done the trip previously and said that the trip isn't always easy but is worthwhile.
"Any event this size has complications. We've had all sorts of conditions - hot, cold, tailwinds, headwinds ... you just work with it as best you can."
Coming to the tail end of the journey, the cyclists are facing exhaustion but have been boosted by the knowledge that the end is in sight.
The 4200 kilometre trip has it's upsides as well, of course.
"Most notable is the hospitality of towns, with just a handful of people but they offer us a place to sleep or some food."
Mr Olsen said that one of the main advantages of cycling was the conversations it opens up with people along the track, as well as the feeling of actively working to the goal.
The group stopped in Griffith on October 13 for a shared meal and a presentation at LifeSource Church, and will continue on their journey on October 14.
"Griffith is a good place to come, we've started getting into places with some more people and some more shops - just the things you want," said Mr Olsen.
More information and donation options are available at rideforcompassion.com.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
