Big Brothers, Big Sisters Griffith has received a huge boost in getting off the ground with a bombshell $55,000 donation.
The organisation has been in the planning stages for a year, raising funds to bring the worldwide youth mentoring program to Griffith but has seen significant postponements and delays as the dedicated committee works to build a strong foundation.
An anonymous benefactor has offered a whopping $55,000 to the group however, rocketing them ahead and giving them the funding to operate for the next year.
Val Woodland, a volunteer with the committee said that it was a 'fairy godmother' moment, as well as providing a needed confidence boost for the committee.
"We were concerned with how we were going to get enough money quickly and then this happened," she said.
"It gives us the boost we needed."
The group is now using that money to hire a co-ordinator to help organise things and run the program two days a week, with scope to expand the role in future depending on funding.
The co-ordinator role will be heavily administrative, and will involve attending youth agency meetings, applying for grants and organising future fundraising efforts.
Big Brothers, Big Sisters Griffith chairman Michael Borg said that they were looking for passionate and driven people, more than any specific qualifications.
"If they feel they've got the skills and experience, we want to hear from them," he said.
"We want someone who is really passionate about youth."
READ MORE
Mr Borg said that once a co-ordinator was hired, they would be ready to get started in recruiting and training mentors, and partnering them with young people in the area.
"We'll have a small launch, just here in the community centre. We don't want to bigger than Ben Hur ... the community centre is here for the community, and so are we," he said.
The group is also still looking for ongoing sponsorship and donations to ensure longevity. Donations can be made through the group's online donations page at grassrootz.com and sponsorship options are available.
Mr Borg emphasised that all money raised in Griffith would stay in Griffith.
"It's really important for us that money for Griffith stays here, it doesn't go on to Sydney or anywhere else."
More information on the co-ordinator role is available at indeed.com.au or through the 'Big Brothers, Big Sisters Riverina' facebook group.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.