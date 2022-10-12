The constant wet weather is causing headaches for cricket players and curators alike as the first round of the GDCA competition is set to get underway on Saturday.
The Twenty20 carnival was washed out last weekend, and with more rain on the forecast in the lead-up to the weekend, it is likely the same will happen this weekend.
The weather has made it difficult for curators to even prepare wickets for the weekend due to the moisture levels on the pitch.
With heavy rain forecast for Thursday, Hanwood curator Joe Catanzariti feels that it will be impossible to play out at Graham McCann Oval.
"If we get the rain that is expected, there won't be any cricket out here," he said.
"It's not just the pitch but also the outfield. Council need to come and mow it, and as it is currently, they won't be able to do that, so more rain will make that worse.
"What we needed was a week of weather like we had on the weekend, which would allow everything to dry out. It is a shame because the pitch itself looks the best it has in years."
The Griffith District Cricket Association have been on the front foot with the issue.
The first-grade game at Graham McCann Oval can be moved to Exies No 2 in the event of wet weather, but the curators at Exies also have a key eye on the radar for Thursday and Friday.
This weekend is set to see the grand final rematch take centre stage, with Hanwood Wanderers playing host to the defending premiers Coro Cougars in the 40-over clash, which will be moved to Exies No 2 Oval if needed.
Meanwhile in the 50-over clash, Diggers are set to take on Leagues Panthers at Exies No 1 Oval.
Should the weather hold, which at this stage seems unlikely, both games will get underway at 1pm on Saturday.
With play looking out of the question in first grade, there will still be hope of some cricket being played on the weekend. After plenty of washouts early last season, the GDCA decided that moving second grade to synthetic in the case of wet weather ruling turf wickets out to ensure as much cricket was being played as possible.
Umpire appointments
Friday October 14
Third Grade at 5pm
Coly Nomads v Exies Eagles in Coleambally: G Tucker
Hanwood Wanderers v Coro Cougars: G Bock
Leagues Panthers v Exies Diggers: M Culgan and L Warren
Saturday October 15
First Grade at 1pm
Leagues Panthers v Exies Diggers at Exies 1: G Tucker
Hanwood Wanderers v Coro Cougars: D Single
Second Grade
12.30pm: Coly Nomads v Coro Cougars at Collina: M Culgan and B Harrison, Exies Eagles v Exies Diggers at Exies 2: D Coleman and D Williams, Hanwood Wanderers v Leagues Panthers at Showground 2 J Witherspoon
3.30pm: Coro Cougars v Exies Diggers at Collina: M Culgan and B Harrison, Leagues Panthers v Coly Nomads at Exies 2: D Coleman and D Williams, Hanwood Wanderers v Exies Eagles at Showground 2: J Witherspoon.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
