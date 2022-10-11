There have been a few Group 20 juniors named in Canberra Raiders junior representative for the pre-Christmas training squads.
Off the back of a strong season for the Yenda Blueheelers, which saw him make his first-grade debut and come away with the Rookie of the Year title for the Group 20 competition Elvis Nauer-Wood has been named in the SG Ball side.
The Black and Whites Eddie Tiana, who also made his first grade debut this season, was also named alongside Nauer-Wood while off the back of helping the Leeton Greens pick up the under 18s premiership Ben Faoa made it three Group 20 players in the SG Ball side.
RELATED
After a standout season in the under-16s competition and playing a key role in Leeton's premiership, Kyson Freer was named in the Harold Matthews Cup alongside Griffith's Joey Charles and Yanco-Wamoon.
Abbey Brill and Sophia Kelsey were both named in the Tarsha Gale Cup squad.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.