Following race 6 of the 8-week Arsova competition Connor Moore has opened up an unprecedented lead in the short course competition, he now 76 points ahead of Peggy Carpenter and the gap is likely to increase after races 7 and 8.
After 6 races Moore's placings have been 5th, 1st, 1st, 1st, 2nd and 1st. It is unlikely his handicap will be increased in the coming weeks so we can anticipate further wins.
Back in 2018 Gary Signor won 6 of the 9 Surfer races winning the competition by 54 points, however in that competition Chris Barbagallo was always close behind him whereas in this competition Moore has several chasers.
In the 3.3 km short course Connor Moore with a handicap of 10m30s posted a net time of 15m40s for 1st place. Nate Mingay (13m46s) starting with a 12m30s handicap came in 2nd just 6 seconds behind Moore. Callum Vecchio (14m32s) put in a strong performance for 3rd place followed by Gavin Callcut (20m46s) and Peggy Carpenter (21m14s).
The long course is only 5.4km, however the second half is all up hill making it very challenging. Last week Georgia Grimmond snatched an 8-point lead in the competition, determined to stay in front she was 56s faster this week finishing 1st with a PB net time of 30m21s.
This gave her 40 points and a competition lead of 19 points over Tania Moore. Moore (33m48s) began the race with an additional 15s handicap, she too decided to give it her best shot and posted a PB 51s faster than last week for 2nd place.
Shelia Marcus (31m28s) cemented ladies taking out the top three placings. Gary Andreazza's PB of 27m45s brought some dignity to the male gender taking out 4th place. Jessica Dalton PB (28m35s) gave the ladies 4 out of 5 for the top placings.
Other commendable runs were PB's from Adrian Baird, John Keenan, Rodney Savage and Lauren Carnell.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5:30pm start, yes with daylight saving we start an hour later. If you enjoy social activities and keeping fit through running, then the Feral's may suit you. New members are always welcome.
