Griffith Feral Joggers Arsova competition race six

By Ron Anson
Updated October 11 2022 - 1:18am, first published 1:12am
Following race 6 of the 8-week Arsova competition Connor Moore has opened up an unprecedented lead in the short course competition, he now 76 points ahead of Peggy Carpenter and the gap is likely to increase after races 7 and 8.

