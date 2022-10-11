The Griffith Swans capped off what was a pretty successful season across the football field and netball courts with their presentation night on Saturday.
Four of the five netball sides as well of two of the three football teams reached finals with the under 17.5s coming away with the premiership with victory over Turvey Park.
Another strong season in first grade saw Jack Rowston come away with the best and fairest while Johannah Munro took out the netball top honour.
Best and Fairest: Jack Rowston
Runner up: Sam Foley
Most Consistent: Taine Moraschi
Most Improved: Jamie Best
Most Goals: James Toscan
Coaches Award: Jay Summers
Best and Fairest: Connor Bock
Runner ups: Ash Verhagen and Richard Malone
Most Improved: Zac DeMamiel
Most Goals: Connor Bock
Coaches Award: Rowan Patey
Best and Fairest: Mason Rosengreen
Runner Up: James Rogerson
Most Improved: Max Vardanega
Most Goals (Brian Files Memorial): Bailey Morrissey
Coaches Award (Fred Owen Memorial Shield): Richie Spencer
Most Promising Player (Ronnie Williams Memorial): Ryan Best
Best and Fairest: Johannah Munro
Players Player: Noel Barone
Coaches Award: Alyssa Quinn
Best in Finals: Johannah Munro
Best and Fairest: Jasmin Gilmour
Players Player: Sarah McClusky
Coaches Award: Tahlia Quinn
Best in Finals: Jasmin Gilmour
Best and Fairest: Ella Morrissey
Players Player: Mia Paton
Coaches Award: Lyndzi Cornale
Best in Finals: Summer Carlon
Best and Fairest: Marcella Biondo
Players player: Sara Negus
Coaches Award: Tegan Jackson
Best in Finals: Molly Jackson
Best and Fairest: Laura Dreyer
Players Player: Lauren Ippoliti and Laura Dreyer
Coaches Award: Eva Catanzariti
Most Conscientious Player/Club Person - Football (Joan Hicks Memorial): Ron Irvin
Most Conscientious Player/Club Person - Netball (Bob and Brenda Spears): Michelle Sarkis
Most Courageous Player/Person (Phil Rowston Award): James Girdler
