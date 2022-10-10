Snows Excavations have made a strong start to their title defence in the Griffith Touch's women's top division after the season got underway on Monday night.
They got their season underway with a clash against Black Line Swim School, and it was the Black Line side who was able to make the first impact on the scoreboard.
It didn't take long for the Snows side to hit back as Paige Sergi found her way over the line, but Black Line showed they weren't going down without a fight as they retook the lead.
Snows found their groove midway through the first half and started to build a lead as Emma Woolnough, Johane Oberholzer and Lily-Belle Misiloi found their way over in quick succession.
Emmerson Waide was able to find her way over before halftime to see the margin sitting at 4-3 at the break.
Shailyn Williams and Woolnough combined to send Oberholzer over for her second of the game before Misiloi broke through the line and passed off to Shamia Williams to see the Snows side out to a three-try lead.
Misiloi turned provider once more, this time for Georgina Horton, before Mel Bonetti was able to break the line and pull one back for Black Line.
Oberholzer finished her evening with a hat-trick to restore her side's four-try lead, but Black Line pulled one back just before the final siren to see Snows start the season with an 8-5 win.
The other two games in the women's top division were close encounters.
Physifitness made a strong start to their game against Gem Girls, with Mary Dal Broi getting over for the first try and took a 2-1 lead into the break. The Gem Girls were able to find their stride in the second half with tries to Mia Paton and Talei Beitaki, setting their side up for a 5-3 victory. In the final game, Heart Racers were able to come away with a 7-6 victory Luna Wild.
The three games in the men's top division were all tough to separate. Tim's Trims were able to come away with a 4-2 win over Guidolin Agrimac.
The Legend was able to make a strong start to the season with a 3-1 win over LiveFit 24/7, while Spencer and Bennett caused a surprise by defeating defending premiers Marchiori Construction 4-3.
