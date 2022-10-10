Physifitness made a strong start to their game against Gem Girls, with Mary Dal Broi getting over for the first try and took a 2-1 lead into the break. The Gem Girls were able to find their stride in the second half with tries to Mia Paton and Talei Beitaki, setting their side up for a 5-3 victory. In the final game, Heart Racers were able to come away with a 7-6 victory Luna Wild.