Hanwood Football Club celebrated what was a successful 12 months on the football field after holding their presentation night.
It was a strong season for the Club in the Football Wagga competition with all five grades qualifying for the grand final with their first and second grade ladies sides coming home with the silverware while in the Griffith Football competition both of their over 35s sides qualifying for finals after Hanwood One took out the minor premiership.
Golden Boot Award: Josh De Rossi
Coaches Award: Daniel Andreazza and Andrew Gamble
Players Player: Josh De Rossi
Best and Fairest: Josh De Rossi
Rookie Award: Chris Zappala
Golden Boot Award: Christian Codemo
Coaches Award: Michael Cirillo
Players Player: Jayden Torino
Best and Fairest: Matthew Napoli
Golden Boot Award: Airlee Savage
Coaches Award: Maree Cirillo
Players Player: Claudia Torresan
Best and Fairest: Johane Oberholzer
Golden Boot Award: Bethany Piva
Coaches Award: Stella Mallamace
Players Player: Maria Vitucci
Best and Fairest: Anita Cimador and Bethany Piva
Golden Boot Award: Jordan Bastianon
Coaches Award: Rahul Giran
Players Player: Caleb Reginato and Daniel Armanini
Best and Fairest: Caleb Reginato
Golden Boot Award: Kelly McNicol
Coaches Award: Joseph Puntoriero
Players Player: Andrew Higgins
Best and Fairest: Brock Pastro
Golden Boot Award: Gary Dal Broi and Joseph Demarco
Coaches Award: Daniel Draskovic
Players Player: Matthew Zuccato
Best and Fairest: Gary Dal Broi
Pat (Sarge) Sergi Rising Star Awards: Luca Valensisi and Arnika Jasnos
Clubperson of the Year Award: Fabio Foggiato
Presidents Award: Anthony Agresta
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
