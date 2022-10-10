The Black and Whites came together on Friday night to celebrate what was a successful 2022 Group 20 season.
The Panthers reached finals in all five grades with the under 16s, 18s and League Tag sides reaching the grand final after finishing the regular season as minor premiers while first grade were knocked out in the preliminary final while reserve grade were defeated in the elimination final.
Managers Award: Mitchell Davies
Coaches Award: Saul Railo
Best Forward: Corey Charles
Best Back: Wilson Nabete/Tali Talioesila
Best and Fairest: Ben Fattore
Managers Award: Nathan Snaidero
Coaches Award: Danvir Singh-Clark
Best Forward: William Charles
Best Back: Chaise Sergi
Best and Fairest: Semisi Liu
Managers Award: Rachel-Rose Priest
Coaches Award: Moerai Rangirua
Best Forward: Madison Coelli
Best Back: Breeanna Coelli
Players Player: Lara Rossetto
Rookie of the Year: Shemeikah Monaghan
Cema Toga Memorial Inspirational Award: Nancy Tale
Best and Fairest: Lily-Belle Misiloi
Managers Award: Stephen Davies
Coaches Award: Timoci Naraqa
Best Forward: Ronnie Bamblett
Best Back: Teei Piawi
Most Improved Senior: Nathan Snaidero
Best and Fairest: Aidan Brown
Managers Award: Epeli Serukabaivata
Coaches Award: Stephen Broome
Best Forward: Mosese Naliva/Naashon Mataora
Best Back: Solo Toru
Best and Fairest: Gospel Toru
Presidents Award: Apisai Loaloadravu
Club Person Award: Makelesi Toga
Rising Star: Eddie Tiaina
Most Tries: Lily-Belle Misiloi (33)
Most Goals: Gospel Toru (86)
Handbreak Award: Ronnie Bamblett
Strappers Award: Stephen Davies
Team of the Decade (2011-2021)
Fullback: Kelvin Simpson, Wings: Mosese Butukoro and Ziggy Vincent, Centres: Josh Charles and Michael Mitchell, Five-eighth: Oleni Ngatungatu, Half Back: Stephen Broome, Lock: Clinton Lilo, Second Rowers: Andrew Lavaka and Naashon Mataora, Front Rowers: Veti Mataa and Kodie Charles, Hooker: Gospel Toru, Reserve Backs: Tomasi Caqusau and Halauafu Lavaka, Reserve Forwards: Andrew Hoggart and Matau Mataa
