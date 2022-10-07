The Multicultural Festival is making it's return on October 15, setting up shop in Memorial Park for Griffith's wide array of cultures to recognise and celebrate each other.
Griffith homes a population from over 40 different countries with their own cultures, making the festival a prime opportunity to recognise the diversity that the city encompasses.
Lome Tengere from the Multicultural Council said that the return of the festival had been long-awaited.
"It's great, everybody is looking forward to it," she said.
"It's been quiet, we haven't had it for a few years. The last one was 2019, that was just before the pandemic happened and it was a really, really good festival."
The festival will run over the entire day, featuring performances and food from the wide variety of cultures in Griffith - including the debut of the Solomon Islands in this year's festival.
Ms Tengere said that she always looks forward to trying new foods and delicacies from different countries and cultures.
"Every culture and country is proud of who they are, it's an opportunity to get behind their roots and showcase where they're from and who they are."
"The stalls especially - you can try out some different cultural cuisine - I'm not fussy, to me it's anything. I'm always game to try new things, that's the process."
The festival will kick off with a flag parade at 10.30 on October 15, but will run for a full day for families to visit and enjoy the stalls and performances - even a spaghetti eating competition.
"It'll be a great day for the family to enjoy the day together, and walk away learning something or having tried something new," said Ms Tengere.
