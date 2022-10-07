The Area News
Griffith Multicultural Festival will return after two years away on October 15

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
October 7 2022 - 11:00pm
The Griffith Multicultural Council recently celebrated Fijian Independence Day. Photo contributed.

The Multicultural Festival is making it's return on October 15, setting up shop in Memorial Park for Griffith's wide array of cultures to recognise and celebrate each other.

