Council will debate on adding an emergency services category to the Australia Day awards

Updated October 7 2022 - 5:16am, first published 5:00am
Paramedics, firefighters, police and the SES would be eligible for the proposed new Australia Day awards category. Photo by Declan Rurenga

Griffith City Council will debate the addition of a category in the council's Australia Day awards after a submission regarding an emergency services award.

