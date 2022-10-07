Griffith City Council will debate the addition of a category in the council's Australia Day awards after a submission regarding an emergency services award.
The council recently shared a draft policy for the Australia Day awards for public feedback and comment, but only received a single submission regarding the awards and no response to the community grants program.
The letter calls for the adoption of two new categories, recognising emergency services volunteers and paid staff.
"Our Emergency Services are a well-oiled machine and all work together to serve our community, to keep them everyone safe," the letter reads.
"This award is a way of our community to say thank you to the volunteer and paid emergency services officers for what they do."
A recommendation from Shireen Donaldson, the Director of Economic & Organisational Development, says that emergency service workers can be nominated for Citizen of the Year or Young Citizen of the Year awards - and that they can also be recognised through the Mayor's Local Hero Award.
The award type is also not recognised by the Australia Day Council of NSW, making it an informal award if brought to the Griffith City Council's awards day.
While the submission notes the work over the last two years from emergency services such as responding to the Black Summer bushfires, floods and COVID-19 response, Ms Donaldson said an award would need consistent ongoing nominations to remain sustainable and meaningful.
If the draft policy is adopted as written, the council must go on to appoint a Community Judging Panel to begin the process of judging the 2022 Australia Day awards.
If significant changes are made, the policy will be rewritten and go through the public display process once again.
Council will vote on the policy at the October 11 meeting. The meeting will begin at 7pm and be livestreamed to Griffith City Council's facebook page.
