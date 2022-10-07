The Area News

The Under-12 Jamboree has brought 160 young basketballers to town for a weekend of games

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 7 2022 - 5:06am, first published 4:00am
Over 150 young basketballers ushered in the brand new West End Stadium. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The Under-12 John Davidson Country Jamboree has officially hit the West End Stadium, offering Griffith a chance to host the statewide basketball competition.

