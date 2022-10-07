The Under-12 John Davidson Country Jamboree has officially hit the West End Stadium, offering Griffith a chance to host the statewide basketball competition.
Squeaks of flat shoes could be heard echoing around the centre as 160 boys and girls took the floor at West End for the opening ceremony, before three full days of basketball.
This is the first time the Jamboree has been split into Northern and Southern competitions, with Tamworth hosting the north and Griffith hosting kids from southern NSW.
The weekend marks a huge achievement for Laurie Testoni - as a city councillor and as president of the Griffith Sports Council - West End Stadium and the competition represent months and years of work.
"For our region, it's going to be really good," Mr Testoni said.
"It's going really well, it's a good prelude to the big opening in three weeks."
Chris Evans is the manager of West End Stadium, and said that the Jamboree served well as a 'soft launch' for the stadium.
"This is the first big event ... there's been no dramas at all, it's been great. We're ready for it."
Of course, the stadium itself is lovely but parents, NSW Basketball and the players are there for the games that will be played there.
Sophia Mahon is playing for the Goldminers, and said she was excited to hit the courts. Lexi and Wayne Salvestro were keen just to have a big competition closer to home, cutting down on the long hours that parents often travel for their kid's sporting careers.
Darcy Stepanovski and Max Muller are playing for the Diggers.
"I'm just pumped... it really matters if you just believe in your teammates," said Mr Muller.
"The coaches are nice, everyone's nice, there's been good training drills."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
