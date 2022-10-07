A Yoogali property built for both Murray Cod fattening and citrus has been listed for sale with an estimated $2.25 million price tag.
The near seven hectare property is located east of Griffith at 2621 Morley Road, Yoogali and represents a unique, dual-income farming operation, with two large ponds capable of holding 35,000 Murray Cod and a nearby 4.75 hectare Valencia Citrus plantation.
The Yoogali property also boasts a land-based aquaculture model with a noticeably low environmental footprint.
The sale is being handled by James Auty and Matt Childs of commercial real estate service CBRE.
Mr Auty said demand for Murray Cod, which is Australia's largest freshwater fish, was gaining traction around the world.
"Even a smaller-scale farm like this one is a rare avenue into a lucrative industry," Mr Auty said.
"Paired with the established Valencia Citrus orchard, it represents a turn-key, low-maintenance farming opportunity with dual incomes in an idyllic location just outside Griffith."
READ MORE
While the accessible and fully automated Murray Cod operation was developed over the past decade, the citrus plantation has been maintained since 1993.
The property is also supported by a strong water supply, which includes 2ML of high security, 6ML of general security and 40 Murrumbidgee Irrigation delivery entitlements.
The household itself is a four-bedroom brick building constructed in the 1990s with a newly renovated kitchen, wood fire, open verandas, BBQ area and garden.
The property's other updated features include a modern machinery shed, solar power systems, a concrete driveway, two-car garage and an electric security gate.
CBRE are welcoming expressions of interest until October 19.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.