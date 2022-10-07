The Area News

A Murray Cod farming and citrus plantation property in Yoogali has hit the market with an estimated value of over $2 million

The unique Yoogali property features both Murray Cod fattening and Valencia Citrus growing operations. Photo is contributed.

A Yoogali property built for both Murray Cod fattening and citrus has been listed for sale with an estimated $2.25 million price tag.

