Ted Scobie Oval Parkrun will become 'Parkwalk' for the month of October to encourage more people to join in and have a go

Vincent Dwyer
Vincent Dwyer
Updated October 10 2022 - 5:49am, first published October 9 2022 - 11:30pm
Glennis Damini of Ted Scobie Oval Parkrun says she wants people to realise the weekly event is for everyone. Photo by Vincent Dwyer.

Ted Scobie Oval Parkrun will become 'Parkwalk' this October to help encourage more people to join in and erase inaccurate beliefs around the weekly event.

Local News

