Ted Scobie Oval Parkrun will become 'Parkwalk' this October to help encourage more people to join in and erase inaccurate beliefs around the weekly event.
Ted Scobie Oval Parkrun director, Glennis Damini, who started the event in 2020, said she wanted the community to realise that Parkrun isn't just about running, it's about feeling good too.
Mrs Damini said she first became familiar with the weekly fixture after visiting a friend in Echuca, who invited her to a nearby Parkrun where she saw people of all ages and abilities gathering and encouraging each other.
"When people hear 'Parkrun' they think 'No, I can't run'. It's not about running, it's about participating," Mrs Damini said.
"Even if you can't do the five kilometres, you can do half a kilometre. Just get out there and have a go. It's a good excuse to get out of bed."
According to Parkrun data, more than 10 per cent of those who complete the standard 5km course do so as walkers, something the organisation wants to increase.
Mrs Damini said not everyone has to be pounding the pavement though, and that many people volunteer in other areas like recording times and handing out tokens.
READ MORE
"Some people even walk their dogs or push their kids in strollers," she added.
"It's not just about being physical, you don't have to do that, but it makes people feel better about themselves. It's not just good for your body, it's good for your head too."
Parkwalk will also be adopting a pink theme this month to help capture the attention and imagination of those who mightn't think the event is for them.
Mrs Damini said they were also considering selling pink cupcakes to help raise funds for the Jane McGrath foundation, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
She also encouraged anyone who wasn't sure about the event to come along and give it a go.
"Every Saturday morning at 8 o'clock, rain, hail or shine," she said. "It doesn't cost anything, you just turn up."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.