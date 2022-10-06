With NSW seeing record rainfall and a third straight La Nina, some are bemoaning the deluge while others are delighting in it.
Livestock farmer and SparkDrop app founder Sarah Armstrong may identify with the latter.
The Goolgowi-based all-rounder released the app earlier this year to enable farmers to record and compare their rainfall with one another via a simple interface.
And despite the downpour, Miss Armstrong said her app release coinciding with a third straight La Nina was purely a "harmonious" coincidence, one which has given her app an uptick in users, no less.
"It's been a great year to release a rainfall app," Miss Armstrong said.
"I'm probably the only person in Australia that is liking the rain at the moment. Every time it's rained there's been more and more people getting on the app, which is awesome."
The app founder said word-of-mouth has been her primary means of spreading the message throughout a soggy year, with the past couple of months seeing increased traffic on SparkDrop.
"Every time it's raining and people are using it, people are telling more people, and we're getting more data from more areas," she said.
The app is wide-reaching, with a heavy concentration of users in Riverina centres like Griffith, Wagga Wagga, Leeton, Warrawidgee and Rankin Springs.
Miss Armstrong said the app has already gone interstate, with users logging in everywhere from Mepunga, Victoria to Lovestay, South Australia, as well as Queensland and Western Australia.
It's no surprise why traffic has spiked. In the past 48 hours Griffith Airport recorded 35.2 millimetres of rain, while West Wyalong recorded a whopping 38.6 millimetres. Heavy downpours were also recorded in Kapooka, Deniliquin, Hay, and Young, among others.
Miss Armstrong said SparkDrop's simple interface made it easier for users to record their measurements and navigate data, compared with similar weather apps.
"You're seeing the rainfall data in real time. Everyone is on there posting photos and they know how to use it because it's so simple," she said.
"It's easy to read and it's a simpler way to see what fell and where. It's more localised."
Despite the traffic uptick, Miss Armstrong said it was important to remain conscientious, particularly when not everyone was equally excited about the rain, nor benefited from it like others did
"Around here you've got citrus, cereal cropping, almonds and grapes," she said. "You've got to remain respectful of everyone."
With more users logging on and logging entries every day, Miss Armstrong said she planned to grow the app in coming months, including introducing both an Android version and a synoptic map.
The map, which was one of her first ideas, will help make SparkDrop more interactive and user friendly, she said.
With even more rain expected in the coming weeks, things may only get busier for the young app.
"That's the farming game, you just can't control mother nature," Miss Armstrong said.
"She's going to do what she's going to do."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
