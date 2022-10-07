The Area News
Things to Do

Relay for Life to go ahead rain, hail, shine

By The Area News
Updated October 7 2022 - 1:08am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith's first Relay for Life begins in 2007 (left). File photo.

RELAY FOR LIFE

Fundraiser to combat cancer begins at 3pm Saturday

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.