Fundraiser to combat cancer begins at 3pm Saturday
First held in 2007, Griffith's Relay for Life is set to go ahead rain, hail or shine at Solar Mad Stadium. One of the major fundraisers by a dedicated volunteer committee, they're hoping to raise vital funds to help support the search for a cure and treatments.
Event returns after COVID-enforced break
Piccolo Family Farms will be transformed into a cultural venue with fine food and live music on Sunday, October 9. Among the performers will be Grassroots winners Fates Babies, made up of John Samuelu-Kirby, Timote Liu and Jaylan Tia. Tickets are available from www.adayintheorchard.com.au.
Exhibition celebrates Australian drawing
Named for artist William Dobell, the Dobell Prize highlights all types of Australian drawing from animation to watercolours. This touring exhibition from the National Art School will showcase 43 of 64 finalists from the 2021 prize. The exhibition closes on October 23.
Festival's final weekend
Street Scapes returns for 2022. This weekend is the final one for this year's Street Scapes Festival. While there are plans for the festival to go off with a bang, it remains dependent on the weather forecast.
Weekend nightlife around the city
Ago Live performs at the Sporties Club from 7pm on Friday. Zak Hawkins headlines Accoustic Fridays at the Area Hotel on Friday from 7pm. Glenn Starr takes the stage at Griffith Exies from 7.30pm on Saturday. Remedy will perform at the Coro Club from 8pm on Saturday. DJ Bones will be working the decks on Saturday at the Area Hotel.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
