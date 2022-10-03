The Thai Buddhist community met at the Griffith Community Centre on October 2 to greet and pray with monks who travelled all the way from Canberra to be here for one day only.
Buddhist monks from the Canberra Temple travelled to town early in the morning while others from around the region prepared food to offer the monks in a traditional and important ceremony.
Participation in the ceremony is important to many, offering alms to monks as an investment in the faith - as well as 'making merit' for good karma and going some way to mitigating negative actions.
Ann Ait Toudghi came out to the centre for the ceremony, and said that while she wasn't a strict observer of the religion, she believed in the fundamental tenets.
"I just believe in good and bad, and do the right thing," she said.
She added that many Thai people in the area travelled to Canberra for religious ceremonies or to visit the temple, but that the distance wasn't a good way to connect with other Thai people in the area.
The Thai ambassador at the Royal Thai Embassy in Canberra, Busadee Santipitaks, also made the journey out to Griffith.
"It's a good way for the community to get together, it would be very good for communities who aren't able to travel to the temples," she said.
She added the importance of the link between different cultures as well, with both Thailand and Australia sharing with each other for over 70 years.
"People-to-people links are very important, and that feeds into Australian culture as well."
Ms Santipitaks has been appointed here for almost three years, and with a few months left to go before she returns to Thailand, she said she was honoured to have been given the appointment.
The monks were only here for a few hours before returning back to Canberra and their temple, but others from the temple encouraged other regional communities to reach out if they wanted the monks to visit - explaining that they were receptive to any requests to come and visit for similar ceremonies.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
