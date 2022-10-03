The Area News

Thai Buddhist monks visited Griffith on October 2 for an important almsgiving ceremony

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 3 2022 - 4:24am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Papi Harrison, Ann Ait Toudghi, Nil Delpiano and Min Ierano. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The Thai Buddhist community met at the Griffith Community Centre on October 2 to greet and pray with monks who travelled all the way from Canberra to be here for one day only.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.