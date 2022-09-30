John James Albert McWilliam is being remembered as one of the driving forces behind the modern wine industry in Griffith.
Better known as Jim, he was born in 1924, the only child of Douglas and Olive McWilliam.
He was a member of the fourth generation of the McWilliam's wine family, who first established grape growing and wine production at Hanwood in 1913.
Jim was raised in Yenda, where his father had built the McWilliam's winery. He attended school in Yenda and then Scots College in Sydney.
His education wasn't all in the classroom. At the age of 12, Jim accompanied his parents on an overseas tour as they looked to establish export and distribution agencies.
In 1936, the key modes of transport were by boat and rail which meant the trip took six months, with one of Jim's school teachers accompanying the family.
First they headed to England, then crossed the Atlantic and travelled through America before returning home to Australia.
After graduating from Scots College, Jim returned to work with his father at the Yenda winery.
In his time as a winemaker, Jim was involved in making all styles of wines.
During the Second World War, Douglas and Jim plus Glen and Keith McWilliam were asked to distil 'power alcohol' or ethyl alcohol which was used to supplement the nation's fuel supplies.
Jim later developed 'Max Brandy' which was quite successful when it hit the show circuit. He also worked to help build the underground champagne cellars at the Yenda winery, where, for the first time, sparking wine was produced in the Griffith area.
Some of Jim's achievements included the 1963 McWilliam's brandy which won several national championships, and a 1965 'nutty claret' which became well sought after as it was one of the first wood aged premium dry red wines from the area.
Jim was an active member of the winemakers association, a long term member of Rotary with 60 years service and a founding member of Yenda Rotary. He was also involved in the formation of both the Griffith Sailing and Aero clubs.
He married Elva Martin, the eldest daughter of 'Sonny' and Bertille Martin who were pioneer farmers from Rankins Springs.
Jim and Elva were joined by two sons, Douglas and Greg and a daughter, Kim.
Jim's son Doug described his father as kind, generous and caring.
"He was very fair, and never lost his cool," Mr McWilliam said.
In 1984, Jim retired from the wine industry, capping off a career spanning 45 years.
He retired to 'Woolcara', a farm his father bought for diversification near Queanbeyan. The property ran cattle and produced fine wool.
Jim worked the property until 2005 when he moved to a retirement home in Sydney and then later moved to Pioneers Lodge at Griffith.
In 2020, Jim and his cousin Keith McWilliam were recognised as winners of the inaugural 'Riverina Legends' award by the Riverina Winemakers association.
Jim was a much loved and respected resident of Pioneers Lodge for a decade. He died at the age of 97. He was farewelled by his family at a private funeral.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
